AU students facing eviction move out, property owner fined

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn students facing eviction after violating a city ordinance were in court on Tuesday.

The city ordinance reads, "you can have no more than two unrelated people living under one roof."

The owner of the property where Auburn students are facing eviction has been found guilty by a judge.

Dumas Drive is one of the locations that received a notice that the home is violating the unrelated occupancy city ordinance.

The owner of the home is being ordered to pay about $725 in fines.

Auburn’s city attorney says there is a lesson to be learned from this incident happening.

“It's important that everyone understands this is an ordinance that's been of record in the city of Auburn since 1952 and was revised in 1983 it's something the town mothers and fathers years ago thought it was important to conserve the neighborhoods,” says Rick Davidson.

The students living in the home say they have moved out and are living with friends until they can find a new place to stay. The city says they will monitor this property along with others to make sure they are complying.

