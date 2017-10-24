Steeplechase Race reception held at Columbus Museum

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Steeplechase Race reception was underway on Tuesday.

The Steeplechase partners with local schools and art departments to compile work for display at the Columbus Museum.

Race Director Mitchi Wade says the race is used to encourage artist expression within children.

The art displayed was judged by local artist and patrons.

The reception will honor the winner and awards will be presented by the steeplechase art contest sponsors doctor mark Lawrence and Dr. Caroline Jarrell.

