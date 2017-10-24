Headquarter Nissan to host the Heisman trophy

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A big opportunity is coming up for football fans in the Valley.

Headquarter Nissan gets to host the Heisman trophy starting Wednesday.

The trophy will be there for fans to come by and see it or stop for a picture with the famous statue.

General Manager Terry Bell is excited for himself as well as all the fans that get to come see the trophy.

“Well, we've been trying for three years to get it. Nissan owns the Heisman house certain dealers you requested six or eight months in advanced…we've had a fantastic year so we got selected this year it came in today around 3 p.m.,” said Bell.

The trophy will be at Headquarter Nissan until next Monday so you can stop by anytime between now and then.

