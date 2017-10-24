SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 11

(WTVM) - LaFayette at Lanett is the easy choice for Sports Overtime Game of the Week.

The LaFayette Bulldogs have been near-perfect this season.

They're 7-and-1, the only blemish a season-opening loss to a 4A team.

The Bulldogs have hammered 2A competition reeling off seven straight wins - all by double digits, and will be ranked third in the state when the new poll comes out this week.

The Lanett Panthers haven't been just perfect this season, they've been dominant - steamrolling everyone.

One extra motivation for Lanett is that they lost to the Bulldogs last year, and that adds a spice to what might be the best game of the night om the whole state of Alabama.

