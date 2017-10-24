Columbus City Council approves traffic study to possibly adjust speed limit on I-185

Columbus, GA (WTVM) - Columbus City Council approved a request from the city manager's office to study traffic and safety on major sections of highway in the Chattahoochee Valley.



Per the city manager's office's request, the Georgia Department of Transportation would analyze traffic along I-185, from J-R Allen Parkway south to Victory Drive.



Then, employees would determine whether or not city council should adjust the current speed limit of 65 miles per hour.

Some councilors, like Bruce Huff, expressed their hopes this study reveals the safest speed for commuters.



"I hope the study reveals that 55 is extremely slow, trying to move traffic from JR Allen Parkway to Victory Drive," Huff said. "But, if 65 is too quick, I hope it comes up with maybe 60, so we can get people through."



The City Engineer's Office also told councilors GDOT's study would look at the highway's paving, drainage systems, and signal improvements.

Other councilors, including Glenn Davis, said they hope to see future proposals to address traffic concerns along I-185 between Manchester Expressway and Macon Road.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.