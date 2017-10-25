Fire breaks out at Cedar Woods Apartments in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a northeast Columbus apartment complex Wednesday morning.

The fire began inside a unit at the Cedar Woods Apartments, off of Maryland Circle. A resident there says they woke up to the smell of smoke inside the unit and had to crawl to get to safety.

Columbus Fire & EMS has since gotten the fire under control. No word on how it began.

Stick with News Leader 9 as we work to learn more about an impending investigation.

