Fire breaks out at Cedar Woods Apartments in Columbus

By Ashton Adams, Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a northeast Columbus apartment complex Wednesday morning. 

The fire began inside a unit at the Cedar Woods Apartments, off of Maryland Circle. A resident there says they woke up to the smell of smoke inside the unit and had to crawl to get to safety. 

Columbus Fire & EMS has since gotten the fire under control. No word on how it began.

Stick with News Leader 9 as we work to learn more about an impending investigation. 

