Fire breaks out at Cedar Woods Apartments in Columbus

If you live in Phenix City and have been receiving phone calls from an unknown number we may know why. A phone scam threatening to throw you in jail if you don't pay a fee is targeting residents in the Russell County. That scam targeting Russell County residents is using the Sheriff's Department as a way to persuade people to pay money by credit card over the phone. The Russell County Sheriff's Office posted a warning on their Facebook page...More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a northeast Columbus apartment complex Wednesday morning. The fire began inside a unit at the Cedar Woods Apartments, off of Maryland Circle.More >>
Columbus police arrested a woman for possession of marijuana Oct. 24.More >>
Columbus, GA (WTVM) - Gaming is an issue that's been brought before Columbus City Council in the past months.More >>
Columbus, GA (WTVM) - Columbus city council approved a request from the city manager's office to study traffic and safety on major sections of highway here in the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
Police and sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting where two people have been killed on the campus of Grambling State University, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office. Students are also being told to stay in their rooms.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
A housekeeper found the boa constrictor half under the bed covers.More >>
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.More >>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.More >>
Ever wonder what would happen if you took your child's goldfish and released it into a pond or lake?More >>
Millington police are looking for two suspects who were seen vandalizing property and intentionally spilling insecticide chemicals in the children's toy department.More >>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.More >>
