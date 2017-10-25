Russell County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

If you live in Phenix City and have been receiving phone calls from an unknown number, we may know why.



A phone scam threatening to throw you in jail if you don't pay a fee is targeting residents in Russell County. The scam is using the Russell County Sheriff's Department as a way to persuade people to pay money by credit card over the phone.



The Russell County Sheriff's Office posted a warning on their Facebook page.



The post is warning people of the scam where someone contacts you and states you have warrants, and if you pay a certain amount you will not be arrested.



News Leader 9 spoke with Tabitha Ingraham of the Better Business Bureau on the measures the company takes to find out if a caller demanding money is a con.



"One thing the BBB does when people call us and they say, hey I've got this phone call here's the number, we look in our system to see if we have that number that's correlating with any business, we look online and we also compare it with our scam tracker program because those numbers come from people who are reporting scams," says Ingraham.



Ingraham also says people should look up the correct phone number for an agency or business demanding money, call them to confirm if you owe money, and alert them of the scam. According to Ingraham, the Russell County Sheriff's Department isn't going to demand money or let you know about a warrant out for your arrest by phone. The department either sends a letter to you by mail or shows up to your door.



If you think you've been targeted you can call the Russell County Sheriff's Office at 334-664-9852.



