Auburn man posts bond after arrest for burglaries

An Auburn man is out of jail after being arrested Sunday for several felony warrants.

According to police, 20-year-old Jeremy Peters was found acting suspicious outside of a gas station on Moores Mill Road Sunday morning. An investigation later showed that Peters allegedly broke into a parked car at the gas station before police arrived.

He is also suspected of burglarizing a home on Lee County Road 10.

Peters bonded out of the Lee County Jail Tuesday.

