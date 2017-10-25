Charter and LaGrange Fire Dept. offer free home safety kits

Charter Communications is teaming up with the LaGrange Fire Department to keep people and their homes safe.

Volunteers will give away free home safety kits filled with items to include a first aid kit, emergency radio, weather stripping, and more.

The giveaway takes place Wednesday, Oct. 25 at the George R. Moore Fire Station from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fire station is located at 1425 S. David Road in LaGrange.

There are only 80 kits to be given away.

