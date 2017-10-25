Charter and LaGrange Fire Dept. offer free home safety kits - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) -

Charter Communications is teaming up with the LaGrange Fire Department to keep people and their homes safe.

Volunteers will give away free home safety kits filled with items to include a first aid kit, emergency radio, weather stripping, and more.

The giveaway takes place Wednesday, Oct. 25 at the George R. Moore Fire Station from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fire station is located at 1425 S. David Road in LaGrange.

There are only 80 kits to be given away. 

