FIRST TO ALERT: Running below average today & tracking Saturday's shower chance

(WTVM) - Today is going to be a cool down as another shot of cool, dry air moved in yesterday. Temperatures will only top out in the 60s this afternoon under sunny skies. Tomorrow morning could be even cooler than this morning with a few more dipping into the upper 30s - north of Columbus. Highs should return to the low to mid 70s for Thursday and Friday.

An approaching front will increase our rain coverage to 40% on Saturday before clearing out and cooling down yet again Sunday. Many of us won't make it out of the 50s on Sunday! Going into Monday morning more 30s are possible meaning we're watching for a frost potential for some (again areas north of Columbus). Afternoon highs will gradually warm back up into the 60s and 70s for the following workweek, with conditions looking cool and dry for Halloween!

You can stream us LIVE on the weather app and follow Storm Team 9 on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.