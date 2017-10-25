FIRST TO ALERT: Running below average today & tracking Saturday's shower chance

Closing arguments begin Wednesday in the murder case against three men accusing if gunning down a man at Double Churches Park.More >>
Closing arguments begin Wednesday in the murder case against three men accusing if gunning down a man at Double Churches Park.More >>
A group of LaGrange police officers along with a police dog shared a sweet moment with local students.More >>
A group of LaGrange police officers along with a police dog shared a sweet moment with local students.More >>
Charter Communications is teaming up with the LaGrange Fire Department to keep people and their homes safe.More >>
Charter Communications is teaming up with the LaGrange Fire Department to keep people and their homes safe.More >>
An Auburn man is out of jail after being arrested Sunday for several felony warrants.More >>
An Auburn man is out of jail after being arrested Sunday for several felony warrants.More >>
Today is going to be a cool down as another shot of cool, dry air moved in yesterday. Temperatures will only top out in the 60s this afternoon under sunny skies.More >>
Today is going to be a cool down as another shot of cool, dry air moved in yesterday. Temperatures will only top out in the 60s this afternoon under sunny skies.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.More >>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.More >>
Police and sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting where two people have been killed on the campus of Grambling State University, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office. Students are also being told to stay in their rooms.More >>
Police and sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting where two people have been killed on the campus of Grambling State University, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office. Students are also being told to stay in their rooms.More >>
A housekeeper found the boa constrictor half under the bed covers.More >>
A housekeeper found the boa constrictor half under the bed covers.More >>
The girl’s mother believes the teacher was only disciplined because she intervened in the matter.More >>
The girl’s mother believes the teacher was only disciplined because she intervened in the matter.More >>
Ever wonder what would happen if you took your child's goldfish and released it into a pond or lake?More >>
Ever wonder what would happen if you took your child's goldfish and released it into a pond or lake?More >>
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.More >>
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.More >>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.More >>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.More >>
Authorities arrested two Mississippi teachers accused of buying drugs from a student.More >>
Authorities arrested two Mississippi teachers accused of buying drugs from a student.More >>