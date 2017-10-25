LaGrange police officers visit local school for student's birthday

LaGrange police officers visit local school for student's birthd - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
A group of LaGrange police officers along with a police dog shared a sweet moment with local students Tuesday.

Four officers visited First Presbyterian Montessori School as a birthday surprise for a student who wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

The officers brought Chico, their police dog with them. The students got the chance to sit inside a patrol car and learn what it takes to be a police officer.

LaGrange police say the officers enjoyed the visit just as much as the students.

