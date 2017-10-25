Closing arguments begin in Double Churches murder trial Wednesday

Closing arguments begin Wednesday in the murder case against three men accusing if gunning down a man at Double Churches Park.

Derain Waller, Jacquawn Clark, and Akevious Powell are accused of killing Demonde Dicks Jr. at the park in 2016.

Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday by connecting the three defendants to the “blood” criminal street gang. Defense attorneys argued that being affiliated with a gang does not mean the men committed a murder.

The three suspects face charges of murder, armed robbery, and gang charges if convicted.

