College athletes’ height difference rocks the internet

An Alabama cheerleader is putting height into perspective when it comes to SEC athletes.

Isabella Donahue tweeted a picture of her standing next to a volleyball player from the University of Florida. The height difference between the two athletes is shocking.

The tweet simply reads, “If you’re wondering how big a 2 foot difference is.”

Rachel Kramer, the volleyball player, is reportedly two feet taller than Donahue who is 4 feet 8 inches tall. Kramer is s 6 feet 8 inches.

If you're wondering how big a 2 foot difference is pic.twitter.com/X2vY5e9d4q — Isabella (@idonahuee) October 21, 2017

The tweet has been liked near 50,000 times and has over 8,000 retweets.

