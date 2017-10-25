College athletes’ height difference rocks the internet

An Alabama cheerleader is putting height into perspective when it comes to SEC athletes.More >>
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office was previously searching for a wanted sex offender.More >>
Closing arguments begin Wednesday in the murder case against three men accusing if gunning down a man at Double Churches Park.More >>
A group of LaGrange police officers along with a police dog shared a sweet moment with local students.More >>
Charter Communications is teaming up with the LaGrange Fire Department to keep people and their homes safe.More >>
Hall of Fame member Fats Domino is credited with forging a link between rhythm and blues and rock 'n' roll and rhythm that helped shape the music of musicians including Chubby Checker, Sheryl Crow and The Beatles.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.More >>
The girl’s mother believes the teacher was only disciplined because she intervened in the matter.More >>
Legendary New Orleans musician Antoine "Fats" Domino has passed away, according to the Jefferson Parish coroner.More >>
Police and sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting where two people have been killed on the campus of Grambling State University, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office. Students are also being told to stay in their rooms.More >>
The Richardson Police Department said they found a body of a small child on Sunday morning during the search for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.More >>
Amazon Key allows Prime members to track delivery of their packages inside their home.More >>
According to police, a would-be robber in Forest Park was sent to the hospital after a store clerk fought back.More >>
