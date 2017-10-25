College athletes’ height difference rocks the internet - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

College athletes’ height difference rocks the internet

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Twitter, @idonahuee) (Source: Twitter, @idonahuee)
An Alabama cheerleader is putting height into perspective when it comes to SEC athletes.

Isabella Donahue tweeted a picture of her standing next to a volleyball player from the University of Florida. The height difference between the two athletes is shocking.

The tweet simply reads, “If you’re wondering how big a 2 foot difference is.”

Rachel Kramer, the volleyball player, is reportedly two feet taller than Donahue who is 4 feet 8 inches tall. Kramer is s 6 feet 8 inches.

The tweet has been liked near 50,000 times and has over 8,000 retweets. 

