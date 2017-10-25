Auburn teen charged with rape

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn Police Department have arrested 18-year-old Jubal Camp and charged him with first-degree rape.

According to police, the arrest stems from an investigation into a reported sexual assault that occurred at a residence on Longleaf Drive on October 8, 2017.

The 18-year-old female victim reported that she was forcibly sexually assaulted at a residence, by Camp, who was an acquaintance.

Further investigation by Auburn Police positively identified Camp as the suspect; physical evidence connected him to the case and subsequently led to him being charged with sexually assaulting the victim.

Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody at the Auburn Police Division.

Camp was transported to the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

