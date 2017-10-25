Lanett city leaders sound off about deadly shooting at nightclub

LANETT, AL (WTVM) - Leaders of Lanett are sharing their concern after a club shooting left two people dead.

In the early hours on Sunday, October 22, cell phone video shows what seems to be a packed house inside Club Addiction in Lanett, AL.

Clubgoers experienced a horrifying incident that night when shots rang out inside and outside the club, hitting nine people.

Two people have died as a result of the incident and that doesn't sit well with Lanett City Councilor Jamie Heard, who represents the district where the club is located.

“Have you ever seen something like this happen before," asks News Leader 9's Parker Branton. "No... not in this area," says Councilman Heard. “Police probable been called out there 5 or 6 times, but nothing like this,” said Heard.

NEW VIDEO from inside a East AL nightclub where a shooting broke out

Exclusive video shows the scene outside moments gun triggers were pulled inside and outside the building in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The video shows bullets battering multiple people, and citizens in Lanett say the shooting is concerning, and questions are swirling amongst the city on what’s next for club addiction.

“City council will meet on Monday and I’m sure this topic will be discussed,” says Heard.

Councilor Heard praises the police’s work and is hoping to take suspects in this case into custody.

"We need to come together as a community and see what we can do to make things better…hopefully everything in the future will be alright with that club if it remains open," says Heard.

Lanett Police have not named any suspects or victims in this case and are asking anyone with any information to contact police.

