Valley Hospitality Services to replace Keating as New RiverMill Event Center Manager

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The RiverMill Event Center owner recently announced a long-term partnership with The Pezold Companies’ Columbus-based Valley Hospitality Services (VHS) starting Feb. 1, 2018.

This organization is a full-service event management company. Valley Hospitality is the region’s largest hospitality provider offering city-wide full and limited service hotel accommodations, catering, event coordination and dining opportunities at Houlihan’s casual dining.

Over the past 20-plus years, Valley Hospitality has grown from a single LaGrange, Georgia hotel to properties including the Historic Downtown Marriott, Houlihan’s, DoubleTree by Hilton Columbus, Connie and Lighthouse Award-winning Hampton Inn’s North Columbus, Fairfield Inn and Suites, and Hampton Inn Columbus/South-Fort Benning.

“Giving back to the communities in which our companies operate and where our employees live, work, and care for their families has always been our organization’s commitment,” said Pezold.

Valley Hospitality Services with replace Chef Jamie Keating, who is the owner of Epic restaurant.

