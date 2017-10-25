Columbus citizens show concerns of inmate work detail safety protocols

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A growing concern from community members surrounding the safety of prison inmate work details prompted News Leader 9 to take a closer look into these situations.

According to Muscogee County Prison Warden, Dwight Hamrick, approximately 438 inmates are involved in 26 different work details in Muscogee County.

"We're not sending any inmate on a detail that doesn't need to be there," says Hamrick. "If there is a pending charge, a pending felony charge from anywhere in the state, he doesn't go out. If he is a member of a gang, he doesn't go out."

City workers accompany inmates on many of these details and are assigned four to six inmates per detail supervisor.

News Leader 9's Chandler Morgan takes a closer look at safety protocols in situations where inmates possibly act out during details and what correctional and city workers are and are not allowed to do in order to maintain the situation.

