Columbus teen missing since Sept. 30 returned home

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have located a teen who was missing since Sept. 30.

Symone Willis, 16, was returned home in good health.

Before Symone went missing, she was last seen on Milgen Road at Whisperwood Apartments.

No other information is available at this time.

