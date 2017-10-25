Columbus teen missing since Sept. 30 returned home

ATLANTA, GA (WTVM) – One little girl is celebrating being cancer free in a photo shoot.More >>
A growing concern from community members surrounding the safety of prison inmate work details prompted News Leader 9 to take a closer look into these situations.More >>
In the early hours of Sunday, October 22nd cell phone video shows what seems to be a packed house inside Club Addiction in Lanett, AL. Club goers experienced a horrifying incident that night when shots rang out inside and outside the club.More >>
(WTVM) - Ruby Tuesday, Inc., is in the process of undergoing an ownership transformation by selling its common stock and relinquishing all of its debt obligations for a total enterprise value of approximately $335 million, according to a press release from Ruby Tuesday.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have located a teen who was missing since Sept. 30. Symone Willis, 16, was returned home in good health.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
A Green Bay Police Department officer took on the role of father-figure to a young man who was about to celebrate his birthday without any family members.More >>
Activities will continue as scheduled but security is being increased at Grambling State University in the wake of the fatal shootings of a student and a visitor on campus, the school's president says.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>
Authorities say the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography.More >>
Authorities arrested two Mississippi teachers accused of buying drugs from a student.More >>
Police are investigating the murder of a middle school teacher who was discovered dead in her Strongsville home on Monday.More >>
The body of a pregnant woman who was found in a wooded area near a creek in York County has been identified and a man has been charged with murder.More >>
