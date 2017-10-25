DIRECTV subscribers, here is how to watch the World Series online

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - DIRECTV subscribers can watch the World Series online using Fox Sports Go.

Subscribers can download the free app in their mobile app store or visit the website online, and log in with their DIRECTV credentials.

Also, many subscribers can pick up WXTX over the air for free with an HDTV antenna.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.