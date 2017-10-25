Photo shows toddler celebrating being cancer-free

ATLANTA, GA (WTVM) – One little girl is celebrating being cancer free in a photo shoot.

Anna Grace was diagnosed with diagnosed with neuroblastoma and opsoclonus-myoclonus syndrome (OMS) when she was 22-months-old.

In just two weeks, she went from an on-the-go toddler to not being able to walk.

Now, one year later, Anna Grace, almost 3, is cancer-free with no signs of OMS.

The Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta posted a picture of Anna Grace celebrating her being cancer-free for a year.

The post has received more than 4,000 likes.

