No injuries reported after Muscogee Co. bus catches fire with 9 students aboard

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A parent is speaking out after a Muscogee County school bus caught fire.

The bus was coming from Shaw High School Monday afternoon with nine students on board when the bus entered the Maple Ridge community.

Students say they heard something "pop" and then saw white smoke. The driver then knew something was wrong and immediately got the students off the bus and they went up to a cul-de-sac for safety.

“A couple of kids went out the front door. There was another adult on the bus besides the driver and she opened the back end and the kids went out the back,” said Carman Grimes.

Luckily, the students got off the bus before it went into flames.

We have reached out to the Muscogee County School District for a statement, but have not heard back from them.

