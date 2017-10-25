The Columbus Symphony Orchestra celebrating military veterans with concert

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Symphony Orchestra is having a concert to celebrate military veterans.

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra was formed in 1855 and is the first orchestra to be composed in Georgia.

The program will include selections of patriotic music from the Revolutionary War to present day.

Maestro George Del Gobbo comments, “Throughout America's history, its citizens have always endeavored to preserve the country's freedom by serving in her armed forces. This concert honors that service via a presentation of patriotic music from the Revolutionary War to the present day. There is no way to adequately thank these heroes, but we will try our best through the performance of America's great patriotic music.”

“A Celebration of America’s Veterans” concert will be held on Thursday, November 9th at 7:30 p.m.

The symphony is offering free tickets to valid Military ID holders for this concert.

Standard concert tickets range from $5 to $38 and can be purchased at the RiverCenter Box Office, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tickets may also be purchased one hour prior to the performance.

