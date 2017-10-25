Columbus police officers join basketball game, leaves positive impact on boys

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police officers were caught playing a friendly game of basketball in a local neighborhood at Oakland Park.

Shanika Carter says that the officers joining her son, 10-year-old Christian Brown II, and his teammates in a game of basketball have made a positive impact on him.

“The boys were very excited after they left. They were talking amongst each other stating how there really are good cops around,” Carter said.

Carter says the boys are a part of the Perfect Elite Travel Basketball Team.

She posted the picture of Officer Reeves and Officer Henderson playing basketball on Facebook over the weekend.

“Very appreciative of them taking the time out to get a game in with the kids,” Carter said on the post.

The post has received more than 500 likes and more than 100 shares.

