Columbus native announces run for mayor in 2018

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus has another candidate for mayor and this one is home-grown.

Columbus native, Charles Roberts announced he will be running in next year's election for mayor.

He said that the boost in crime in town led him to seek office.

Roberts has not held political office before but when asked about the lack of experience he pointed to President Trump.

Roberts says it's about focusing on the people you serve, not the position.

"I think what it really takes to be a leader is to actually care about the constituents not just for political gain or for political clout but to actually be a normal citizen that says hey it's time for change,” Roberts said.

So far, Roberts will face former school board member Beth Harris and longtime Columbus councilor Skip Henderson in the mayoral election.

The vote is scheduled for May 2018.

