Inside the Huddle: Lafayette Bulldog RB

(WTVM) - Jatarvious Whitlow may be suiting up these days at Jordan-Hare Stadium, but the Lafayette Bulldogs are marching on.

The defending Region-2 champions have found another dominant player on offense.

Robert Houston has no problem interacting with Bulldogs, then again he's got that bulldog mentality.

"He's going to give you the effort. I don't care if he totes it 15 times a game or 40 times a game, he's going to give you the effort,” said James Lucas, Lafayette head coach.

Whether he's in beast mode or bulldog, he's bulldozed his way to a great season.

Eighteen touchdowns and 1,600 yards rushing in just eight games…just ask the opposing team's coach about him…

And these Bulldogs are hoping their lead dog can lead them to a region championship on Friday night.

