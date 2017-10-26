Columbus man arrested for 8th St. homicide appears in court

A Columbus man who is a suspect in two murder cases will appear in court Thursday morning.

Brandon Senior has been charged with the shooting death of Nathan Johnson. Johnson died August 20, 2017, on 8th Street in Columbus.

Senior is scheduled to be in Recorder’s Court at 8 a.m. The 31-year-old is also a suspect in a murder that happened two days after Johnson when Tamir Harris was shot and killed in a neighborhood on 4th Avenue.

The case involving Harris has been sent to Superior Court.

