Columbus man arrested for 8th St. homicide appears in court

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra is having a concert to celebrate military veterans.More >>
A Columbus man who is a suspect in two murder cases will appear in court Thursday morning. Brandon Senior has been charged with the shooting death of Nathan Johnson. Johnson died August 20, 2017, on 8th Street in Columbus.More >>
Closing arguments begin Wednesday in the murder case against three men accusing if gunning down a man at Double Churches Park.More >>
A growing concern from community members surrounding the safety of prison inmate work details prompted News Leader 9 to take a closer look into these situations.More >>
(WTVM) - Jatarvious Whitlow may be suiting up these days at Jordan-Hare Stadium, but the Lafayette Bulldogs are marching on.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
The man had been named a person of interest after his wife’s disappearance in May.More >>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.More >>
A wanted man is on the run after leaving his child in the woods, overnight. Jessica Bowman has been following this story. She spoke with the Wayne County Sheriff Monday who said his team is actively searching for the father who left his little boy stranded. Here's what we know right now.. Sheriff Jody Ashley said, "He told him he thought the law was behind him. They would turn down a dirt road, they would get out the vehicle way in the woods in a wooded area. He would tell him t...More >>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.More >>
