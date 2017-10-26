FIRST TO ALERT: Tracking our next rain chance coming this weekend. Timing details here.

(WTVM) - It's quite the chilly morning with temperatures starting in the 30s and 40s. We'll see plenty of sunshine on this Fall day with highs returning to average - low to mid 70s. Morning lows won't be as cold tomorrow as we should start near 50 with highs in the mid 70s.

A cold front will track through the southeast on Saturday bringing a few clouds late Friday night with rain chances increasing Saturday morning and taking us into Saturday evening. Rain should be out of here by late Saturday with temperatures taking a fall.

Morning lows will dip into the 30s and 40s again for Sunday - Wednesday with Monday having the highest potential for frost. Afternoon highs will drop into the 50s for Sunday then warm into the 60s and 70s for next week. Sunshine will round out the weekend and take us into the middle of next week before we track our next rain chance into the forecast.

