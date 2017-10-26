CSU adds new artwork to Uptown Columbus

Columbus State University unveiled a new art installation on 12th Street in Uptown Columbus.

The piece is called the “Fall Line” and was created by Colorado-based artist, Pard Morrison.

Morrison creates work through geometric painting and sculptures. He says this is dedicated to the fall line portion of the Chattahoochee River.

“Learning about the Fall Line and how they have put and importance on the Whitewater Park, the importance that the river has had in Columbus for centuries, it just stuck out as a dominant place in Columbus,” said Morrison.

His exhibitions are displayed around the country. Morrison says he hopes to create more pieces for CSU.

