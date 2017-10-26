LaGrange police chief named president of international law enforcement association

The LaGrange Police Chief is now the president of an international association.More >>
Columbus State University unveiled a new art installation on 12th Street in Uptown Columbus.More >>
The Columbus Symphony Orchestra is having a concert to celebrate military veterans.More >>
It's feeling more like fall as cooler temperatures hit the Valley. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources wants drivers to know a drop in temperature means a peak in deer season which in worst cases could be deadly for unaware drivers. Also mating season for deer and the fact it's almost daylight savings time are both contributing reasons why drivers will see more deer near roadways this season. Deer mating season is now to...More >>
A Columbus man who is a suspect in two murder cases will appear in court Thursday morning. Brandon Senior has been charged with the shooting death of Nathan Johnson. Johnson died August 20, 2017, on 8th Street in Columbus.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
The man had been named a person of interest after his wife’s disappearance in May.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
A California sheriff released new details in the mysterious case of a young mother who was found battered and bruised but alive along a freeway after she was missing for three weeks.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.More >>
The analysis says market instability is driven by Trump's recent decision to end subsidy payments to insurers, the continued debate over "Obamacare" repeal and replace, and a presidential executive order that could open a path for lower cost plans outside of the Obama-era law.More >>
