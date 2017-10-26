LaGrange police chief named president of international law enforcement association

The LaGrange police chief is now the president of an international association.

Lou Dekmar was sworn in as the President of the International Association of Chiefs of Police Tuesday.

The association is the world’s largest law enforcement leadership group.

Dekmar earned national recognition after he publicly apologized for his department’s failure to investigate a lynching, which took place in 1940. Dekmar will now preside over 30,000 members from 150 countries.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.