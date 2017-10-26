Auburn takes part in prescription drug take back day

Auburn will take part in an initiative to reduce the illegal use of prescription drugs.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, and aims to provide a safe and convenient means to dispose prescription drugs.

Auburn’s police department and Auburn University’s pharmacy school will help collect anyone’s unused medicines.

Bins will be set up at Our Home Pharmacy on Moores Road for drop off Saturday, Oct. 28.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.