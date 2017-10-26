Day 7: Tensions high as jurors begin deliberating in Double Churches murder trial

The fate of three Columbus men is now in the hands of a jury.

Jury deliberations began Thursday at 10 a.m. After five hours of deliberating, jurors reporting high tensions and frustration in the decision room.

One juror even reportedly not cooperating in the decision process. Other Jurors asking for the removal of this juror. But the judge is ordering jurors to be patient in the process.

"The court will not remove and replace this juror at this time. Jurors shall continue to deliberate until a verdict is reached," said presiding judge, William Rumer.

One juror was already replaced during the trial with the first alternate after unknown family relations to a defendant was revealed.

Derain Waller, Akevious Powell, and Jacquawn Clark are each accused of the murder of Demonde Dicks Jr. at Double Churches Park.

Waller, Clark, and Powell face charges of murder, armed robbery, and violation of Georgia’s Street gang terrorism and prevention law.

Waller faces an additional charge of having a firearm during the commission of a crime.

If found guilty the trio could possible face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

#VerdictWatch Jurors now deliberating. Defendants face charges of murder, armed robbery & violation of GA Street Gang terrorism law @wtvm pic.twitter.com/Xs8jCFC3M5 — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) October 26, 2017

Jurors requesting copy of official statement made by Jacquawn Clark to police- Judge denies. Urges jury to remember the evidence. @WTVM — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) October 26, 2017

Jurors report having hard time finding unanimous verdict. They say Frustrations and tensions high from 5 hours of deliberation. @WTVM — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) October 26, 2017

https://twitter.com/SharifaJWTVM/status/923650226455539712

Deliberations will continue Friday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.