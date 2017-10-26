Jury deliberations begin in Double Churches murder trial

Jury deliberations begin Thursday in the murder trial of three men accused of the shooting death of a man at a Columbus park.

Derain Waller, Akevious Powell, and Jacquawn Clark are each accused of the 2016 murder of Demonde Dicks Jr.

Attorneys for both sides presented closing arguments to the jury Wednesday. Prosecutors say before shooting the victim, the trio set him up, stealing money.

The defense reminded the jury that the money, gun, or any DNA evidence was never found. Both sides are cautioning jurors to consider all facts and evidence carefully.

