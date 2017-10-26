Opelika Police Dept. searching for man attempting to use counterfeit money

A suspect attempted to purchase items using counterfeit money at a Dollar General store in Opelika.

The Opelika Police Department received a report of the incident Sept. 26. Photos of the suspect were taken by security cameras at the store located at 3706 Pepperell Parkway.

He is described as a black male with a short beard, between 35-45-years old. The suspect is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red hat, white shirt with a logo on the front, and black athletic pants.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, please notify the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220. You may also call our Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You may remain anonymous if you choose.

