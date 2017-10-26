Traffic backed up on JR Allen Parkway due to part of crane block - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Traffic backed up on JR Allen Parkway due to part of crane blocking roadway

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Traffic is backed up on JR Allen Parkway and Gateway from a partial crane blocking some of the roadway.

Police have shut down JR Allen Westbound at Gateway and are diverting traffic down Manchester Expressway toward I-185.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area altogether. If they are caught in the traffic tie-up they should take Flatrock Road.

Police say it’s going to take about 45 minutes to get the crane removed. 

According to police, the crane slipped off a tractor-trailer traveling to Houston, Texas.

