Traffic backed up on JR Allen Parkway due to part of crane blocking roadway

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Traffic is backed up on JR Allen Parkway and Gateway from a partial crane blocking some of the roadway.

Police have shut down JR Allen Westbound at Gateway and are diverting traffic down Manchester Expressway toward I-185.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area altogether. If they are caught in the traffic tie-up they should take Flatrock Road.

Police say it’s going to take about 45 minutes to get the crane removed.

According to police, the crane slipped off a tractor-trailer traveling to Houston, Texas.

Continue to check back for updates on this traffic alert.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.