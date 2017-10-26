Traffic backed up on JR Allen Parkway due to part of crane blocking roadway

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Traffic is backed up on JR Allen Parkway and Gateway from a partial crane blocking some of the roadway.
Police have shut down JR Allen Westbound at Gateway and are diverting traffic down Manchester Expressway toward I-185.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area altogether. If they are caught in the traffic tie-up they should take Flatrock Road.
Police say it’s going to take about 45 minutes to get the crane removed.
According to police, the crane slipped off a tractor-trailer traveling to Houston, Texas.
Continue to check back for updates on this traffic alert.
Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.
Traffic is backed up on JR Allen Parkway and Gateway from a crane partially blocking the roadway.More >>
Traffic is backed up on JR Allen Parkway and Gateway from a crane partially blocking the roadway.More >>
A suspect attempted to purchase items using counterfeit money at a Dollar General store in Opelika.More >>
A suspect attempted to purchase items using counterfeit money at a Dollar General store in Opelika.More >>
Jury deliberations begin Thursday in the murder trial of three men accused of the shooting death of a man at a Columbus park. Derain Waller, Akevious Powell, and Jacquawn Clark are each accused of the 2016 murder of Demonde Dicks Jr.More >>
Jury deliberations begin Thursday in the murder trial of three men accused of the shooting death of a man at a Columbus park. Derain Waller, Akevious Powell, and Jacquawn Clark are each accused of the 2016 murder of Demonde Dicks Jr.More >>
A Columbus man who is a suspect in two murder cases will appear in court Thursday morning. Brandon Senior has been charged with the shooting death of Nathan Johnson. Johnson died August 20, 2017, on 8th Street in Columbus.More >>
A Columbus man who is a suspect in two murder cases will appear in court Thursday morning. Brandon Senior has been charged with the shooting death of Nathan Johnson. Johnson died August 20, 2017, on 8th Street in Columbus.More >>
Auburn will take part in an initiative to reduce the illegal use of prescription drugs.More >>
Auburn will take part in an initiative to reduce the illegal use of prescription drugs.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
The man had been named a person of interest after his wife’s disappearance in May.More >>
The man had been named a person of interest after his wife’s disappearance in May.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.More >>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.More >>
The analysis says market instability is driven by Trump's recent decision to end subsidy payments to insurers, the continued debate over "Obamacare" repeal and replace, and a presidential executive order that could open a path for lower cost plans outside of the Obama-era law.More >>
The analysis says market instability is driven by Trump's recent decision to end subsidy payments to insurers, the continued debate over "Obamacare" repeal and replace, and a presidential executive order that could open a path for lower cost plans outside of the Obama-era law.More >>
The girl, 10, crossed a border checkpoint on her way to get emergency gall bladder surgery.More >>
The girl, 10, crossed a border checkpoint on her way to get emergency gall bladder surgery.More >>