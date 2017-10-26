Columbus unemployment rate down, despite loss of jobs in Sept.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The State Labor Commissioner has announced that the unemployment rate is down Columbus.

Mark Butler, the state labor commissioner, says metro Columbus’ economy posted a strong September even while the region lost jobs for the month.

During September, metro Columbus lost 100 jobs, which decreased the total number of jobs to 121,000.

The job loss came in leisure and hospitality. Jobs were unchanged at 121,000 from September 2016.

At the same time, metro Columbus saw its unemployment rate fall, unemployment insurance claims decline and an increase in residents finding work.

“When you look at the full picture and take the numbers in context, the metro Columbus economy continues to do well,” Butler said. “Seeing the number of jobs increase is always a good indicator. However, seeing the number of employed Georgians increase is the ultimate positive result.”

Butler said Wednesday that in September the unemployment rate was 4.9 percent and employment among residents increased by 1,623.

For the year, the number of employed residents grew by 2,224. The September unemployment rate was down from 5.7 percent in August. The September rate compares favorably to last September when the rate was 6.6 percent.

