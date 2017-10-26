AL Gov. Kay Ivey keynote speaker at Women's Leadership Institute in AU

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is the keynote speaker at the Women's Leadership Institute in Auburn University's College of Liberal Arts.

The institute is hosting a lecture and networking reception on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 4 p.m. in the Telfair Peet Theatre

The lecture and networking reception are being held in celebration of 125 Years of Auburn Women.

Ivey will deliver a keynote address discussing leadership advice and her time as an undergraduate at Auburn.

News Leader 9’s Chandler Morgan will be live at the event.

