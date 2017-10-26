AL Gov. Kay Ivey keynote speaker at Women's Leadership Institute in AU

LANETT, AL (WTVM) – Lanett police have arrested an Auburn man for capital murder following the deadly club shooting.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is the keynote speaker at the Women's Leadership Institute in Auburn University's College of Liberal Arts.
Traffic is backed up on JR Allen Parkway and Gateway from a crane partially blocking the roadway.
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The State Labor Commissioner has announced that the unemployment rate is down Columbus.
A suspect attempted to purchase items using counterfeit money at a Dollar General store in Opelika.
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.
The man had been named a person of interest after his wife's disappearance in May.
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. "Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it," he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.
If you've ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you've got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.
