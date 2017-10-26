Auburn man charged with capital murder in Lanett club shooting

LANETT, AL (WTVM) – Lanett police have arrested an Auburn man for capital murder following the deadly club shooting.

Daron Dafney, 20, of Auburn, was arrested in connection to the shooting at Club Addiction in on Oct. 22, 2017, that left two dead and several others injured.

Dafney is charged with capital murder and is being held at Chambers County Detention Facility with no bond.

This time as the case remains under investigation.

