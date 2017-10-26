Auburn man charged with capital murder in Lanett club shooting

Jury deliberations begin Thursday in the murder trial of three men accused of the shooting death of a man at a Columbus park. Derain Waller, Akevious Powell, and Jacquawn Clark are each accused of the 2016 murder of Demonde Dicks Jr.More >>
Jury deliberations begin Thursday in the murder trial of three men accused of the shooting death of a man at a Columbus park. Derain Waller, Akevious Powell, and Jacquawn Clark are each accused of the 2016 murder of Demonde Dicks Jr.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn police have arrested a woman for stealing drugs from Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn police have arrested a woman for stealing drugs from Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine.More >>
Traffic is backed up on JR Allen Parkway and Gateway from a crane partially blocking the roadway.More >>
Traffic is backed up on JR Allen Parkway and Gateway from a crane partially blocking the roadway.More >>
Couples experiencing the joy of a family through in-vitro fertilization or IVF are helping other couples living with the pain of not being able to have children.More >>
Couples experiencing the joy of a family through in-vitro fertilization or IVF are helping other couples living with the pain of not being able to have children.More >>
LANETT, AL (WTVM) – Lanett police have arrested an Auburn man for capital murder following the deadly club shooting.More >>
LANETT, AL (WTVM) – Lanett police have arrested an Auburn man for capital murder following the deadly club shooting.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
Moss Point Mayor Mario King and his wife, Natasha, are both facing charges of Simple Assault-Domestic Violence following an incident at their home Thursday, October 19.More >>
Moss Point Mayor Mario King and his wife, Natasha, are both facing charges of Simple Assault-Domestic Violence following an incident at their home Thursday, October 19.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
According to Cliff Johnson, Director of the MacArthur Justice Center’s Mississippi office, Judge Shirley entered an order on August 22, 2016, prohibiting Johnson’s client, referred to as “Mother A” due to strict youth court confidentiality laws, from having any contact with her baby until she paid court fees in full.More >>
According to Cliff Johnson, Director of the MacArthur Justice Center’s Mississippi office, Judge Shirley entered an order on August 22, 2016, prohibiting Johnson’s client, referred to as “Mother A” due to strict youth court confidentiality laws, from having any contact with her baby until she paid court fees in full.More >>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.More >>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.More >>