Chambers County officials working several violent cases in the last month

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Investigators across Chambers County are working to crack several cases that involve gun violence, killing multiple people.

The violence started on County Road 388 in late September, this is where valley police found 55-year-old Judith Dawson lying in her driveway after she was shot and killed.

Switch scenes to County Road 160 where Derrick Burton was shot in early October at the Chambers County Sportsman Club - Burton survived and 33-year-old Chavis Montay has been arrested for attempted murder in this case.

"This not something that’s normal for us we don’t have a lot of shooting in chambers county we are a quiet county," says Chambers County Major Terry Wood.

Heading towards Opelika, Chambers County investigators are looking for suspects in a case where 47-year-old Tammie Blount was found lying in the road, dead from gunshot wounds.

Most recently, Lanett Police have a case on their hands that some are calling the worst shooting in the history of the city. Shots rang out at Club Addiction in the early hours of Sunday morning – nine people shot and two are dead.

Daron Dafney, 20, has been arrested and charged with capital murder in this case. Police say the club shooting is still under investigation.

Law enforcement is hoping things will start to simmer down, “violence of this nature is not something we like to hear nor is it something we are used to,” Major Wood says.

An arrest made in mass shooting at Lanett nightclub , one of many shootings in Chambers Couny in a violent month. @WTVM pic.twitter.com/bmvrszPRK1 — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) October 26, 2017

