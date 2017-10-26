Woman, 26, arrested for stealing drugs from AU College of Veterinary Medicine

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn police have arrested a woman for stealing drugs from Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine.

Caroline Clarke Schroeder, 26, from Macon, GA, was arrested on 20 counts of drug possession on Oct. 26.

The arrest is a result of an investigation that began in early October when the thefts were reported to Auburn Police Division by the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine on Wire Road.

The thefts of various types of controlled substances occurred over a period of several weeks. Schroeder was identified as the offender in all of the thefts.

Warrants were obtained and she turned herself in at the Auburn Police Division.

She was taken to the Lee County Detention Facility and is eligible for a $30,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division with the assistance of the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine and Alabama State Board of Pharmacy.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.