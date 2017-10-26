Columbus woman, Muscogee Co. Jail chaplain addresses opioid epidemic

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Following President Trump's call to fund and help people addicted to opioids, a Columbus woman shares her testimony of opioid addiction.

Opioid addiction is at an all-time high, in fact, the worst it’s ever been. Muscogee County Jail Chaplin Neil Richardson says one problem is prescription painkillers being abused or doctors prescribing too much.

Amber Crenshaw says her opioid addiction began just after giving birth to her son.

“As soon as I had him I was having so many issues with pain. We didn’t know it at the time but later find out it was my muscular dystrophy,” said Crenshaw.

Muscogee County Jail Chaplin Neil Richardson helps inmates overcome addiction.

“Sadly I think doctors want to be your best friend and keep you out of pain so instead of giving you enough to get by, they’re giving you more than you need and then somebody stars taking this and you become addicted to it. Then you can doc shop and go out and get a couple of different docs to write scripts,” said Richardson

Opioid overdoses have claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans in recent years. Today Amber Crenshaw is three-hundred eighty days clean.

