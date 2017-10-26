Muscogee Co. Jail chaplain says painkillers are a gateway to opioid addiction

Investigators across Chambers County are working to crack several cases that involve gun violence, killing multiple people.More >>
Investigators across Chambers County are working to crack several cases that involve gun violence, killing multiple people.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is the keynote speaker at the Women's Leadership Institute in Auburn University's College of Liberal Arts.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is the keynote speaker at the Women's Leadership Institute in Auburn University's College of Liberal Arts.More >>
Following President Trumps call to fund and help people addicted to opioids, a local lady shares her testimony of opioid addiction.More >>
Following President Trumps call to fund and help people addicted to opioids, a local lady shares her testimony of opioid addiction.More >>
Traffic is backed up on JR Allen Parkway and Gateway from a crane partially blocking the roadway.More >>
Traffic is backed up on JR Allen Parkway and Gateway from a crane partially blocking the roadway.More >>
A well-known Columbus business man makes an appearance in recorders court today accused of taking money from the elderly through his home health care business.More >>
A well-known Columbus business man makes an appearance in recorders court today accused of taking money from the elderly through his home health care business.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
The overall JFK assassination Collection is made up of 5 million pages of records, with about 88 percent fully available for viewing. About 11 percent have been released in part, leaving 1 percent fully kept from public view.More >>
The overall JFK assassination Collection is made up of 5 million pages of records, with about 88 percent fully available for viewing. About 11 percent have been released in part, leaving 1 percent fully kept from public view.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
The girl, 10, crossed a border checkpoint on her way to get emergency gall bladder surgery.More >>
The girl, 10, crossed a border checkpoint on her way to get emergency gall bladder surgery.More >>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.More >>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
Moss Point Mayor Mario King and his wife, Natasha, are both facing charges of Simple Assault-Domestic Violence following an incident at their home Thursday, October 19.More >>
Moss Point Mayor Mario King and his wife, Natasha, are both facing charges of Simple Assault-Domestic Violence following an incident at their home Thursday, October 19.More >>