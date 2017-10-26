News Leader 9 gets sneak peek at huge Great Wolf Lodge Resort in LaGrange

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – On Thursday, we got a peek inside a new family resort under construction in LaGrange during a media day event.

A 456-suite Great Wolf Lodge will feature an incredible array of attractions including a 93,000-square foot water park complete with thrilling waterslides.

The resort will have many "firsts" for the Great Wolf brand including new services and amenities, never-before-seen waterslides and a new food hall dining concept.

“Again, we are very excited to make Georgia the home of our first next-generation Great Wolf Lodge. This would not be possible without the wonderful partnership and great collaboration we have with Mayor Thornton and the city of Lagrange."

The $147 million resort is expected to open in May of 2018.

The facility is located in south Lagrange right off exit 13 near Whitesville road and highway 219.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.