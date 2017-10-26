Columbus hosts 400+ professionals at Immunize Georgia Conference

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - More than 400 healthcare professionals from Georgia, South Carolina, and Alabama were in Columbus Thursday.

The 24th Annual Immunize Georgia Conference brought them in town. It was held at the Columbus Convention Trade Center.

The event is one of the largest state immunization conferences in the country.

During the conference, people learned the latest recommendations and best practices in immunization services, network with industry leaders.

There was also an opportunity to receive their annual flu shot.

Dr. Gary Marshall, a professor of pediatrics from the University of Louisville in Kentucky says one of the most common vaccinations everyone should get is for the flu.



“Every person should get a flu shot every year. The flu is one of the most common vaccines preventable causes of death. 36,000 people a year die from the flu and it's preventable by vaccinations,” says Dr. Marshall.

Dr. Marshall says parents who fears about immunizing their child should always consult with their pediatrician.

This year's theme is "Make Every Connection Count," which embodies the mission to raise Immunization rates in Georgia.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.