CSU fraternity hosts 'Shave to Save' for breast cancer awareness

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus State University's Kappa Sigma's fraternity hosted its 11th annual "Shave to Save" event to support breast cancer research Thursday.

The event happened at CSU’s clock tower in the center of campus.

Throughout the event, the gentlemen of Kappa Sigma and other students from around campus shaved their heads in order to make the statement that, "the victims of this disease have the support of the Kappa Sigma brothers and the community".

"It's their annual Shave To Save event. They do it every year for Breast Cancer Awareness - and basically, they wear their hair pink for a week and then they shave it off at the event. They raise thousands of dollars every year. It's really fun,” said CSU student Madeleine Hancock.

Kappa Sigma has raised $82,000 over the past ten years from this event.

