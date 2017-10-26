Columbus organization hopes to preserve the Historic District

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A group in Columbus offered lunches and tours in the Waverly Terrace Historic District.

The Historic Columbus Foundation purchased a home from 1915 in the Historic District and are now working to restore the house.

Their goal is to preserve every old home in the area. Everyone who stopped by Thursday got the chance to tour the progress being made to stabilize the home.

They hope the repairs attract a buyer for the house.

“This house having the fire and the condition that it was in. We knew there was no one else that was going to step in and preserve it. This is our way if stabilizing the block,” said Justine Keirg with the Historic Foundation.

This event is part of the “Save Me a Place Capital Campaign.”

It's a revitalization effort by the HCF to preserve all of the old homes in the area.

All of the money from the boxed lunches sold will go toward the restoration campaign.

