All Access: Lanett Bulldogs

LANETT, AL (WTVM) - Lanett's in a prime spot in Alabama 2-A, ranked 2nd in the state with a 9-0 record.

Their final roadblock of the regular season happens to be the team that took the region championship from them a year ago…the cross-county rival LaFayette Bulldogs.

We go All-Access with coach Clifford Story as the Panthers look to avenge that loss, and take home an area crown in the process.

To watch the full all-access video click here.

