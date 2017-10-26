Find registered sex offenders near you before Halloween trick-or-treating

(WTVM) – Georgia sheriff’s offices are urging the public to be safe and watch out for sex offenders as Halloween approaches.

There are 21,912 registered sex offenders in Georgia, and sheriff’s offices across the state have partnered with OffenderWatch, the nation’s leading sex offender registry network.

In the midst of the Halloween tradition to dress up and trick-or-treat door-to-door, local law enforcement wants to make sure the community is aware of online resources available to them in order to keep families safe.

One purpose of the sex offender monitoring and alerting program is to provide Georgia citizens with proactive alerts and real-time updates when an offender registers or moves within a specified radius of their address.

The service is available at no cost to the public with confidential and unlimited address registrations– home, school, work, gym, daycare, park, soccer field, or any address of interest.

To view registered sex offenders in your area, click here.

