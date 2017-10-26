Find registered sex offenders near you before Halloween trick-or-treating

Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
Randolph Sides has been decking out his yard for fall for nearly 25 years. The yard now covered in multiple fall themed displays is an attraction for people across East Alabama. Sides says he enjoys seeing families from across the area bring their kids out to see the decorations and take pictures.More >>
Georgia sheriff’s offices are urging the public to be safe and watch out for sex offenders as Halloween approaches. There are 21,912 registered sex offenders in Georgia, and sheriff’s offices across the state have partnered with OffenderWatch, the nation’s leading sex offender registry network.More >>
American Idol is almost back! We're only a few months away from the new season, premiering on ABC in 2018. Lionel Richie, Katie Perry, and Luke Bryan will be the judges with Ryan Seacrest returning as host.More >>
Students at Columbus State University are raising awareness about homelessness in the Valley area.More >>
Two men are arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a Berry College student from Columbus this weekend.More >>
The woman's lawyer Fleming has filed a class-action lawsuit against Equifax, saying the company was negligent when it lost private information on more than 140 million Americans.More >>
Puerto Rico's governor is demanding that the island's power company cancel the $300M contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the Montana company following Hurricane Maria.More >>
Florida (3-4) is on a three-game losing streak and needs to win three more games to become bowl eligible.More >>
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
