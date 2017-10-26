Well-known Columbus chef and owner being replaced at Bibb Mill

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A nationally-known chef in Columbus will be saying goodbye to one part of his business, being replaced over a lease.



Jamie Keating is the chef and owner of RiverMill Event Centre, a family-owned business they opened in 2006. Starting Feb. 1, he will no longer be operating at their current location - the 60,000 square foot, 14+ acre Bibb Mill property.



Keating says he was also denied the ability to honor any brides or organizations that have booked events with him at that location beyond Feb. 1.

The reason for these changes comes down to an oversight with the lease agreement.

"We had 2 one-year options. Time totally got away from me, no excuses. I didn't make that 180 day written notice,” Keating said. “They have a new tenant and they let me know they no longer desire for us to be here."

Keating also tells News Leader 9, they are focused on helping those clients on the books, which he can still cater for at a different location if it’s in February or beyond.

“I have opportunities to move their events or at this point in time, now that I know who the future tenant will be, absolutely it’s your choice to still book here at the Bibb Mill.”

Keating says his Epic restaurant and catering company are not going anywhere, staying in Columbus.

As for Bibb Mill, the new management, and food service provider, starting in February, will be Columbus-based Valley Hospitality, operated by The Pezold Companies.

Valley Hospitality manages and operates the Cannon Brew Pub, The Fife, and Drum at The National Infantry Museum, and It's Your Day Catering. Over the past 20+ years, VHS has grown from a single LaGrange hotel to properties including the Historic Downtown Marriott, Houlihan's, DoubleTree by Hilton Columbus, Fairfield Inn and Suites, and Hampton Inn Columbus/South-Fort Benning.



Valley Hospitality President, Brian Plemmons, shared, "The addition of the RiverMill further enhances our capability of being a 'One-Stop-Shop' for event planners and others with busy schedules needing someone to arrange their event location, catering, hotel rooms, transportation, tent rentals, floral or band coordination, along with the numerous small details required to host a spectacular occasion or celebration."



Cassie Myers, Marketing and Public Relations Director for The Pezold Companies, said "We're excited to help the RiverMill ownership take the RiverMill Event Center to the next level of excellence. Our goal is to make events unique, all the while ensuring that our clients feel at ease and confident that their expectations will be met.”

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.