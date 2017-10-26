Columbus fathers to walk children to school for Million Father March

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Fathers in Columbus are being encouraged to walk their kids to school Friday morning, October 27, as part of the Million Father March.

Several local schools including Wesley Heights Elementary in Columbus are participating in the event which is part of a national effort.

This year's theme is “Real Dads Read!” Events are planned at schools in Columbus and Atlanta with the goal of promoting fatherhood engagement and literacy in schools.

Wesley Heights Elementary is hosting the event in Columbus which runs from 8:15 to 9:30 am. The march will begin around 9:00 am in the front circle driveway of the school. Local civic, government and community leaders are expected to participate.

The effort is sponsored by Fathers Incorporated, Furthering Fathering and the Chattahoochee Valley Parent2Parent. Participating schools in Columbus include: South Columbus Elementary, Wesley Heights Elementary, Midland Academy, Reese Road Leadership Academy, Davis Elementary, Baker Middle, Eddy Middle and Fort Service Leadership Academy.

All schools are encouraged to engage in activities that support the theme, "Real Dads Read."

