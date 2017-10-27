News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Friday

Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Thursday.More >>
Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Thursday.More >>
Traffic is backed up on JR Allen Parkway and Gateway from a crane partially blocking the roadway.More >>
Traffic is backed up on JR Allen Parkway and Gateway from a crane partially blocking the roadway.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - A nationally-known chef in Columbus will be saying goodbye to one part of his business, being replaced over a lease.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - A nationally-known chef in Columbus will be saying goodbye to one part of his business, being replaced over a lease.More >>
Fathers in Columbus are being encouraged to walk their kids to school Friday morning, October 27th, as part of the Million Father March.More >>
Fathers in Columbus are being encouraged to walk their kids to school Friday morning, October 27th, as part of the Million Father March.More >>
(WTVM) – The Georgia County Sheriff’s Offices are urging the public to be safe and watch out for sex offenders as Halloween approaches.More >>
(WTVM) – The Georgia County Sheriff’s Offices are urging the public to be safe and watch out for sex offenders as Halloween approaches.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>