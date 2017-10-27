News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Friday

Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Friday.

Day 7: Tensions high as jurors begin deliberating in Double Churches murder trial

Jury deliberations began Thursday at 10 a.m. After five hours of deliberating, jurors reporting high tensions and frustration in the decision room.

Auburn man charged with capital murder in Lanett club shooting

Daron Dafney, 20, of Auburn, was arrested in connection to the shooting at Club Addiction in on Oct. 22, 2017, that left two dead and several others injured.

Opelika Police Dept. searching for man attempting to use counterfeit money

A suspect attempted to purchase items using counterfeit money at a Dollar General store in Opelika.The Opelika Police Department received a report of the incident Sept. 26.

Well-known Columbus chef and owner being replaced at Bibb Mill

Jamie Keating is the chef and owner of RiverMill Event Centre, a family-owned business they opened in 2006. Starting Feb. 1, he will no longer be operating at their current location - the 60,000 square foot, 14+ acre Bibb Mill property.

Auburn takes part in prescription drug take back day

Auburn’s police department and Auburn University’s pharmacy school will help collect anyone’s unused medicines. Bins will be set up at Our Home Pharmacy on Moores Road for drop off Saturday, Oct. 28.

Suspect arrested in Grambling State University shooting

An arrest has been made in connection to the double shooting that happened on the campus of Grambling State University early Wednesday morning. The shooting claimed the lives of Earl Andrews and Monquiarious Caldwell, who were both students at the school.

JFK Files: Thousands released but Trump holds back others President Donald Trump has blocked the release of hundreds of records on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, bending to CIA and FBI appeals, while the National Archives came out Thursday night with a hefty cache of others.

Woman, 26, arrested for stealing drugs from AU College of Veterinary Medicine?

Caroline Clarke Schroeder, 26, from Macon, GA, was arrested on 20 counts of drug possession on Oct. 26.

AL Gov. Kay Ivey keynote speaker at Women's Leadership Institute in AU?

The institute hosted a lecture and networking reception on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 4 p.m. in the Telfair Peet Theatre.



